Sialkot, A Pride Of Pakistan: SVP SCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Sialkot, a pride of Pakistan: SVP SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Sialkot city is a pride of Pakistan as it is an important economic hub and the only export-oriented city of the country.

This was stated by Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said that the district's 99 percent of the products were exported to various parts of the globe,adding that small and medium industries,through exports, were contributing over 3 billion US Dollars yearly to the national exchequer.

The innovative business leaders of Sialkot were not only playing a pivotal role in promoting businesses and trade activities,strengthening national economy but also providing employment opportunities to hundreds industrial workers. They believed that 'a visionary business is a good business'.

Currently, around 20,000 active member firms were registered with Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

He highlighted that thousands of small and medium sized industries were functioning in and around Sialkot and were globally known for their quality products, unique export culture and for manufacturing value-added goods like Leather products, sports Goods, Surgical Instruments, Gloves of all sorts, Textiles Items, Sports Wear, Martial Arts Uniforms & Accessories, Musical Instruments, Kitchen Ware, Hollow Ware, Knives, Cutlery items and Military Uniform Badges etc.

Sialkot made footballs, field hockey sticks, cricket gear and boxing gloves, were used in international games including the Olympics and World Cups,he maintained.

SVP SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi said that the Sialkot exporters had written a golden history after establishing two mega projects on self-help basis i.e --Sialkot international Airport Limited (SIAL) and private airline namely AirSial Airline.

