Sialkot AC Plants Saplings Under 'Plant For Pakistan' Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Sialkot AC plants saplings under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar has said that 'Plant for Pakistan' is an environment-friendly campaign, which aims to overcome shortage of trees in the country and tackle severe climate change issue.

She expressed these views after planting saplings under the 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign, sponsored by the Rose Human Rights Organisation at the Government Elementary School Kot Mandianwala, Sialkot.

Clean Green Champion Ashfaq Nazr, Principal Faisal Kamran Warraich, Sajjad Ahmed, Sabir Hussain, Ehsanullah, Naseem Ahmed Ghumman, Muhammad Yahya, Malik Noor Hussain, Seth Habibullah, Musa Ashfaq besides teachers and children planted saplings in the lawns of the school.

AC Anum Babar said that plants grow quickly after planting in monsoon and till September 15, weather was favorable for plantation. She asked children to protect plants in their schools.

Later, Anum Babar inspected the school and instructed the school principal to build a book corner library for the children in the school in which books of children interest should be kept.

