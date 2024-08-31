Sialkot AC Plants Saplings Under 'Plant For Pakistan' Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Anum Babar has said that 'Plant for Pakistan' is an environment-friendly campaign, which aims to overcome shortage of trees in the country and tackle severe climate change issue.
She expressed these views after planting saplings under the 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign, sponsored by the Rose Human Rights Organisation at the Government Elementary School Kot Mandianwala, Sialkot.
Clean Green Champion Ashfaq Nazr, Principal Faisal Kamran Warraich, Sajjad Ahmed, Sabir Hussain, Ehsanullah, Naseem Ahmed Ghumman, Muhammad Yahya, Malik Noor Hussain, Seth Habibullah, Musa Ashfaq besides teachers and children planted saplings in the lawns of the school.
AC Anum Babar said that plants grow quickly after planting in monsoon and till September 15, weather was favorable for plantation. She asked children to protect plants in their schools.
Later, Anum Babar inspected the school and instructed the school principal to build a book corner library for the children in the school in which books of children interest should be kept.
Recent Stories
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 held for 'stealing' sports goods from shop58 seconds ago
-
11 'criminals' arrested11 minutes ago
-
DPO holds introductory meeting11 minutes ago
-
3 held, 16 cases registered for overpricing essentials in Lahore21 minutes ago
-
Zero waste campaign launched in 21 rural union councils: DC31 minutes ago
-
SMI to mark 140th foundation day on Sept 141 minutes ago
-
200 tourists from Kumrat rescued41 minutes ago
-
Behind Murree's scenic charm: Residents' struggle for balance amid tourist rush51 minutes ago
-
ACE regional director stresses joint efforts to curb corruption1 hour ago
-
Old enmity claims life1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 322,900 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Fact Checker of MoIB terms article of 'The Diplomat' magazine misleading, baseless2 hours ago