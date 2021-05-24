UrduPoint.com
Sialkot Airport A Gift Of Business Community : CM

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:17 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Sialkot International Airport is a great gift of the business community of the city for the people of Gujranwala region and other districts

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Sialkot International Airport is a great gift of the business community of the city for the people of Gujranwala region and other districts.

He expressed these views while talking to Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javed after his arrival at the Sialkot International Airport.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani and other officials were also present.

The CM said that Sialkot International Airport Limited was a great example of public service in the private sector which exhibited a positive image of Pakistan.

The CM assured the SIAL chairman that the airport problems and issues would be resolved on priority basis.

He also expressed sorrow over the demise of Mian Naeem Javed's mother.

Later, Sardar Usman Buzdar departed for Narowal by a helicopter.

