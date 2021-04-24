UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sialkot Airport Chairman Promises Best Facilities To Hajis

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:05 PM

Sialkot airport chairman promises best facilities to Hajis

SIALKOT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javed has said that the tradition of providing the best facilities to Hajis (pilgrims) at the airport will continue this year also.

He was addressing a meeting of the SIAL Hajj Committee, which was chaired by Convener SIAL Hajj Committee Muhammad Hanif Khan. Vice Chairman SIAL Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, Chief Executive Officer SIAL Amjad Ali Toor, Company Secretary Muhammad Jahangir Khan, business Development Manager Amir Yaqub and Public Relations Manager Abdul Shakoor Mirza also attended the meeting.

Mian Naeem Javed said that Hajj flights could not be operated last year due to corona pandemic.

Muhammad Hanif said the SIAL administration would try its best to send maximum flights from the Sialkot airport under the private scheme. For the purpose, apart from Gujranwala region, the administration would seek full cooperation from all private Hajj operators in Jhelum and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Business Development Manager Amir Yaqub gave a briefing on Hajj flights this year while several important decisions were made regarding the Hajj flights operation.

app/ir

Related Topics

Hajj Business Company Gujranwala Sialkot Jhelum Amjad Ali Turkish Lira Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Best Airport

Recent Stories

Court’s decision to auction Nawaz Sharif’s pro ..

3 minutes ago

Seven 'criminals' held in sargodha

1 minute ago

181,045 COVID-19 suspects visit centres; 1114 died ..

4 minutes ago

Officers asked to complete uplift schemes in time

4 minutes ago

Technical Institutes to be set up for youth traini ..

17 minutes ago

Fourth Top 14 game called off because of Covid

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.