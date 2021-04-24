Sialkot airport chairman promises best facilities to Hajis

SIALKOT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javed has said that the tradition of providing the best facilities to Hajis (pilgrims) at the airport will continue this year also.

He was addressing a meeting of the SIAL Hajj Committee, which was chaired by Convener SIAL Hajj Committee Muhammad Hanif Khan. Vice Chairman SIAL Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, Chief Executive Officer SIAL Amjad Ali Toor, Company Secretary Muhammad Jahangir Khan, business Development Manager Amir Yaqub and Public Relations Manager Abdul Shakoor Mirza also attended the meeting.

Mian Naeem Javed said that Hajj flights could not be operated last year due to corona pandemic.

Muhammad Hanif said the SIAL administration would try its best to send maximum flights from the Sialkot airport under the private scheme. For the purpose, apart from Gujranwala region, the administration would seek full cooperation from all private Hajj operators in Jhelum and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Business Development Manager Amir Yaqub gave a briefing on Hajj flights this year while several important decisions were made regarding the Hajj flights operation.

