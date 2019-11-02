Sialkot airport promises facilities for Sikh yatrees

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The management of Sialkot International Airport (Pvt) Limited (SIAL) would provide the best aviation facilities to visiting Sikh Yatrees, coming to Pakistan to participate in the Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony.

The ceremony would be held on Nov 9 at Kartarpur in Narowal district.

SIAL business Development Committee Chairman Mian Naeem Javaid said this while addressing the participants in a road show, organised at Kartapur on Saturday. Sialkot airport's goodwill ambassador Sardar Ramaish Singh Arora presided over the event.

Senior officials of SIAL, local Sikhs and people from the travel trade attended the road show.