UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sialkot Airport Promises Facilities For Sikh Yatrees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 06:43 PM

Sialkot airport promises facilities for Sikh yatrees

The management of Sialkot International Airport (Pvt) Limited (SIAL) would provide the best aviation facilities to visiting Sikh Yatrees, coming to Pakistan to participate in the Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The management of Sialkot International Airport (Pvt) Limited (SIAL) would provide the best aviation facilities to visiting Sikh Yatrees, coming to Pakistan to participate in the Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony.

The ceremony would be held on Nov 9 at Kartarpur in Narowal district.

SIAL business Development Committee Chairman Mian Naeem Javaid said this while addressing the participants in a road show, organised at Kartapur on Saturday. Sialkot airport's goodwill ambassador Sardar Ramaish Singh Arora presided over the event.

Senior officials of SIAL, local Sikhs and people from the travel trade attended the road show.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Road Sialkot Narowal Event From Best Airport Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Old rivalry claims life in Faisalabad

52 seconds ago

Five injured in wall collapse in Sialkot

53 seconds ago

Lifting of solid waste removed from manholes order ..

55 seconds ago

Canal breach inundates crops on hundreds of acres ..

58 seconds ago

VICS station to set up for vehicles fitness certif ..

5 minutes ago

Districts administration establishes flour points

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.