Sialkot Airport to remian closed for 10 days due to repair work of its runways

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:47 PM

The Sialkot International Airport will remain closed for 10 days, from June 24 to July 3, for repairing its runways

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : The Sialkot International Airport will remain closed for 10 days, from June 24 to July 3, for repairing its runways.

Sialkot International Airport Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza told the newsmen that all domestic and international flights were being rescheduled for convenience of passengers.

