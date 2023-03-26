Sialkot based two leading industrialists honoured

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Sialkot based two leading industrialists were awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz and Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

on Pakistan Day ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on March 23, 2023.

According to news release issued here on Sunday, leading soccer balls manufacturer and exporter Khawaja Masood Akhtar was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz in acknowledgement of his decades long meritorious services for Sialkot sports goods industry and bringing modern manufacturing and technical innovations and advanced technologies to Sialkot industry as well.

Khawaja Masood Akhtar, the owner of Sialkot-based leading exports firm "Forward Sports" produced footballs for FIFA football World Cups in 2014 (Brazuca), 2018 (Telstar) and 2022 (Al-Rihla). He is also the Chairman of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).

Whereas, Riazuddin Sheikh (public service) was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz award for his remarkable and excellent performance for the development of Sialkot city and Pakistan CEO Comet Sports.

His played an important role in the development of Sialkot city and Sialkot InternationalAirport Limited (SIAL).