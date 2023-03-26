UrduPoint.com

Sialkot Based Two Leading Industrialists Honoured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Sialkot based two leading industrialists honoured

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Sialkot based two leading industrialists were awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz and Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

on Pakistan Day ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on March 23, 2023.

According to news release issued here on Sunday, leading soccer balls manufacturer and exporter Khawaja Masood Akhtar was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz in acknowledgement of his decades long meritorious services for Sialkot sports goods industry and bringing modern manufacturing and technical innovations and advanced technologies to Sialkot industry as well.

Khawaja Masood Akhtar, the owner of Sialkot-based leading exports firm "Forward Sports" produced footballs for FIFA football World Cups in 2014 (Brazuca), 2018 (Telstar) and 2022 (Al-Rihla). He is also the Chairman of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).

Whereas, Riazuddin Sheikh (public service) was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz award for his remarkable and excellent performance for the development of Sialkot city and Pakistan CEO Comet Sports.

His played an important role in the development of Sialkot city and Sialkot InternationalAirport Limited (SIAL).

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Islamabad World Sports Exports Pakistan Day FIFA Sialkot March Sunday 2018 Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

5 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

11 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.