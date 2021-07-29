UrduPoint.com
'Sialkot By-polls Victory A Validation Of PTI's Narrative': Governor Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:41 PM

'Sialkot by-polls victory a validation of PTI's narrative': Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in the Sialkot by-polls is, in fact, validation of PTI's narrative and vote for progress and prosperity of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in the Sialkot by-polls is, in fact, validation of PTI's narrative and vote for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Talking to various party delegations at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said that the masses have rejected opposition's narrative based on confrontation and anarchy, adding that only the politics of transparency and honesty will prevail in the country.

The Governor Punjab said opposition's defeat in Sialkot by-elections after Azad Jammu and Kashmir is a proof that the people are with the PTI instead of the opposition and this success owes to hard work of PTI workers and political acumen of the voters.

He said people have repose trust in the Prime Minister Imran Khan as he is an honest leader, adding that he is working with sincerity to steer the country out of crisis and problems and time is not far when Pakistan will be completely free from all problems.

Sarwar said PTI has emerged as the largest political party of the country and the Prime Minister Imran Khan is a brave leader who will never bow down to opposition's pressure.

The Governor Punjab said despite Covid-19, Pakistan has moved towards economic prosperity and IMF has also acknowledged the steps taken by the government for bolstering the business community, adding that the government is making progress in the economic field due to its prudent and successful economic policies. He said that the government is committed to ensure security and sovereignty of the country.

Expressing grave concern over the surge in the Covid-19 cases, he said every Pakistani must follow SOPs, adding that those who do not follow coronavirus SOPs are not only risking their own lives but the lives of others as well.

Urging people to get vaccinated against coronavirus, he warned if Corona cases escalate further, it will be catastrophic for the country's economy.

