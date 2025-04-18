Open Menu

Sialkot Bye-election For PP-52 On June 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Sialkot bye-election for PP-52 on June 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Friday that the bye-election for the vacant Punjab Assembly seat PP-52 Sialkot- IX will be held on June 1, 2025.

The seat has become vacant following the death of Choudhry Arshad Javaid Warriach, MPA.

As per the schedule, a public notice will be released on April 22, 2025. Candidates can submit their nomination papers to the returning officers between April 23 and April 25, 2025. The list of nominated candidates will be published on April 26, 2025.

The returning officer must complete the scrutiny of nomination papers by April 30, 2025. Appeals against the returning officers’ decisions on the acceptance or rejection of these papers can be filed on May 3, 2025.

The Appellate Tribunal must decide on appeals by May 10, 2025, and revised lists of candidates will be published on May 11, 2025. Nomination papers can be withdrawn, with the final revised list of candidates published on May 12, 2025. Election symbols will be allocated on May 13, 2025, and polling is scheduled for June 1, 2025.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, Deputy Commissioner of Sialkot, as District Returning Officer. Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of Sialkot, will serve as Returning Officer, while Amir Shahzad, Deputy District education Officer (DEC), Sambrial, and Nasir Mehmood Jajja, Tehsildar, Tehsil, Sambrial, will act as Assistant Returning Officers for the bye-election in PP-52, Sialkot.

