Sialkot Cantonment Board lauded for providing facilities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Station Commander Sialkot Cantt Brig Ayaz Masud Khan lauded efforts of the Sialkot Cantonment board for providing improved cleanliness,sewerage, electricity gas and potable drinking water facilities to people.

He said this while addressing the participants of a farewell meeting held in his honour at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Wednesday.

SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar presided over the event while Executive Officer Cantonment Board Sialkot Sardar Atif Sultan, SCCI Vice President Amir Hameed Bhatti and Chairman SCCI's Committee on Sialkot Garrison/Cantonment Baord Affairs Sheikh Zahid Hameed were also present.

Brig Ayaz Masud Khan said efforts would continue for the provision of further facilities to the Cantt's inhabitants with their active cooperation.

The station commander said Sialkot exporters had also set a unique example of self help by ensuring socio-economic, infrastructure and human development.