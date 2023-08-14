Sialkot celebrates August 14 with traditional zeal

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :People from all walks of life celebrated the 76th national Independence Day with traditional zeal, fervour and enthusiasm in Sialkot district, here on Monday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country. Main national flag-hoisting ceremony was held at historical Sialkot Fort under the auspices of the district administration and the Sialkot Municipal Corporation.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan, Lt-Col Waheed-ul-Zaman, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Zia, Additional Deputy Commissioners Muhammad Iqbal, Asad Kazmi and people from different walks of life participated in the ceremony.

The guests jointly hoisted the national flag at a colourful ceremony. Punjab Police, Rescue-1122 and Civil Defence troops presented salute, while children of government schools presented tableaus and national songs.

DC Adnan Mehmood Awan, while addressing the participants in the ceremony congratulated all countrymen and said that the enemies of Pakistan had started conspiracies against it from day one, but this country is shining on the map of the world even after 76 years and it would remain on the world map forever. He said that Pakistan is rich in natural resources and has the potential to become a center of development and prosperity.

The deputy commissioner said that today the new generation needs to be informed about the aims and objectives of establishment of Pakistan.