Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections on Sept 4-5

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The annual elections of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will be held on Sept 4-5, 2019

The two major groups participating in the elections have fielded their candidates and campaigning for their success.

SCCI's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Tajammal Hussain said that election on five seats of the Executive Committee of SCCI Corporate Class would be held on Sept 4, 2019. He said that annual elections on five seats of Executive Committee of SCCI Associate Class would be held on Sept 5, 2019 at the SCCI building.

He said the ruling Ittehad Founders Group of the SCCI had fielded Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Ansar Azizpuri, Muhammad Bilal, Umair Mir and Muhammad Sarwar for the Corporate Class.

While rival Democratic Founders' Group has fielded Asad Sadique, Suhail Akbar Awan, Syed Muntazir Abbas, Tahir Rasheed and Muhammad Suleman Khan.

On the other hand, ruling Ittehad Founders' Group has fielded Khurram Aslam, Asif Manzur, Sheikh Faisal Naveed, Hafiz Shams Hameed and Sheikh Zahid Hameed for Associate Class. While, the rival Democratic Founders' Group has fielded Chaudhry Salman Iqbal, Khawaja Ziaullah, Zarar Ahmed Dar, Ibrar Hussain Gillani and Muhammad Iqbal Asad.