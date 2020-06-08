Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry for more relief to export industries

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Muhammad Ashraf Malik said as the export industry had suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic so the government should announce more relief in upcoming budget 2020-21

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) -:Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Muhammad Ashraf Malik said as the export industry had suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic so the government should announce more relief in upcoming budget 2020-21.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said cancellation of exports orders and delay in receipt of payments the export related industries had faced great loss due to coronavirus.

Malik said the business community was looking at a relief which would help in recovering the SMEs based industry.

The president SCCI urged that the government should consider demands to mitigate effects of COVID-19 on the country's economy.