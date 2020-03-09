UrduPoint.com
Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Lauds Govt For Getting Extension In GSP Plus Status

Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:18 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has lauded the government efforts for getting extension of GSP plus status from the European Union.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, SCCI president Muhammad Ashraf Malik said that continuation of GSP Plus status was imperative to enhance exports in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Due to GSP plus status, he said, more than 78% of Pakistani products were entering the EU markets on concessional rates.

