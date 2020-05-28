Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry lauds Razak role for export sector during COVID-19 pandemic

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)President Muhammad Ashraf Malik has lauded the role of the commerce ministry, especially PM's Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, for leading country's export sector in the right direction during COVID-19 global pandemic

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)President Muhammad Ashraf Malik has lauded the role of the commerce ministry, especially PM's Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, for leading country's export sector in the right direction during COVID-19 global pandemic.

In a press release, issued here on Thursday, he said that tough times demanded innovative measures for which the business community of Sialkot was thankful to the Ministry of Commerce. He said the ministry, especially PM's adviser on commerce, textile, industry, production and investment, realised the gravity of the situation and made arrangements for opening of factories to resume exports.

The SCCI president said the COVID-19 pandemic had had far greater impact on the national economy and the exports of Pakistan than expected as the whole supply chain had been disrupted. He said those exporters who had confirmed orders were facing troubles in dispatching their consignments due to freight rates that had skyrocketed since the implementation of nationwide lockdown.

He said that according to an estimate, the industry was experiencing a sharp increase of 200% to 300% both in oceanic and air freight, respectively. He said that the sudden increase in the freight rates had caused troubles for exporters who had previously settled the payment terms with their clients and were facing losses as their calculations and estimates had been disturbed.

The SCCI president urged said the government should give a freight subsidy amidst the pandemic to the entire export sector of Pakistan for all global markets to help them in the crunch times. He said in the prevailing situation, the only solution to protect the export sector was a freight subsidy, like the one previously given to the industry in 2003.