Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Offers Govt Full Support To Deal With Coronavirus Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 06:56 PM

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry offers govt full support to deal with coronavirus pandemic

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik has assured the government of full support from the Sialkot industry in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik has assured the government of full support from the Sialkot industry in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a press release issued here on Friday, he appreciated the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for leading the nation and for realising the significance of sustainability of exports to fight the impacts of the current crisis.

"The fiasco has resulted in our buyers canceling the planned and confirmed orders and also the payments are being delayed for an indefinite time period leading to liquidity issues for the Industry," he said.

He said the government should suspend 180-day limit of repatriation of the proceeds against exports, suspend the targets set forth for rollover of export refinance schemes, clearance of all pending sales tax, income tax refunds, and duty drawback claims on an emergent basis.

