(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The newly elected SCCI President Malik Muhammad Ashraf, SVP Khurram Azeem Khan and Vice President Muhammad Jalil Aslam, assumed the charge of their offices here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The newly elected SCCI President Malik Muhammad Ashraf, SVP Khurram Azeem Khan and Vice President Muhammad Jalil Aslam, assumed the charge of their offices here on Tuesday.

In this regard, a prestigious ceremony was held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).