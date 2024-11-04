Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organises Cricket Festival

Open Menu

November 04, 2024

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised a Cricket Festival.

According to rescue spokesperson, the fourth cricket festival was organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in which teams from various institutions of the district participated.

Participating teams included teams from Chamber of Commerce Executive, Chamber of Commerce Staff, Post Office Pakistan, State Life of Pakistan, Punjab Police, NADRA, Excise Taxation and Rescue 1122 Sialkot.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq, Administrator Emergency Services Syed Kamal Abid, Chairman Committee Mian Muhammad Asif attended the cricket festival as special guests and encouraged the players.

Apart from this, people and officials of industries participated.

Chairman sports Committee Chamber Mian Asif Ali made the arrangements for the 4th Cricket Festival.

After the competition between the teams, the final match was played between the teams of Post Office Sialkot and Rescue 1122, in which Post Office Sialkot won the fourth cricket festival after a tough competition. Administrator Emergency Services Syed Kamal Abid was the captain of the rescue team.

At the end of the ceremony, trophies were distributed among the winning and runner-up teams.

More Stories From Pakistan