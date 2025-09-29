Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) honours flood relief volunteers

The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday organised a ceremony to distribute appreciation certificates among flood relief volunteers and partner organisations in recognition of their dedicated service to affected families

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday organised a ceremony to distribute appreciation certificates among flood relief volunteers and partner organisations in recognition of their dedicated service to affected families.

SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq presented certificates to representatives of Rescue 1122, Alkhidmat Foundation, SCCI Med Pharmacy and Mobile Medical Relief Team, Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, as well as partner organisations including Isar Welfare Foundation & Blood Bank, Sherzan Foundation, Helping Hand Foundation, and Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation Jamkay Cheema.

Paying tribute to their efforts, Ikram-ul-Haq lauded the volunteer organisations and government departments for their valiant and tireless work during the emergency and ongoing rehabilitation operations. He reaffirmed that no flood could weaken the resilience and unity of Sialkot’s people.