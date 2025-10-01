Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI) Holds Annual General Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 08:39 PM
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) was held at the Chamber’s Al-Shafi Auditorium Hall, presided over by SCCI President Ikram-ul-Haq
In his address, President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq briefed members on the performance and achievements of his one-year tenure. He said that he had made every effort to facilitate the business community of Sialkot, raising their concerns effectively at government forums and ensuring their issues were resolved on a priority basis.
He praised the support of Senior Vice President Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi and Vice President Umer Khalid, acknowledging their strong role in achieving the Chamber’s goals.
The President also emphasized SCCI’s commitment to women’s empowerment, citing concrete initiatives and close collaboration with the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry as proof of this resolve.
Leader of the Sialkot business community Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh (SI) also addressed the gathering, lauding the President’s efforts and commending his performance. Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi and Vice President (VP) SCCI Umer Khalid also spoke on the occasion.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Chairpersons of various departmental committees of the Chamber were recognized for their services and presented with commemorative shields.
The meeting was attended by SCCI Executive Committee members and Sialkot business community.
