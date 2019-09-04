Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) elections to be held on Sep5

Elections on five seats of Executive Committee from the SCCI's Associate Class would be held on September 5 at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI ) here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Elections on five seats of Executive Committee from the SCCI's Associate Class would be held on September 5 at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI ) here.

SCCI PRO Tajammal Hussain said that ruling Ittehad Founders' Group had fielded Khurram Aslam, Asif Manzur, Sheikh Faisal Naveed, Hafiz Shamas Hameed and Sheikh Zahid Hameed for Associate Class while, the rival Democratic Founders Group had fielded Ch Salman Iqbal, Khawaja Ziaullah, Zarar Ahmed Dar, Ibrar Hussain Gillani and Muhammad Iqbal Asad.