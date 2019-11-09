UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI) Holds Cake-cutting Ceremony On Iqbal Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 02:15 PM

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) holds cake-cutting ceremony on Iqbal day

The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Saturday held a cake-cutting ceremony at the Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Saturday held a cake-cutting ceremony at the Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

SCCI President Muhammad Ashraf Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) Khurram Azeem Khan and other SCCI officials jointly cut the cake and paid homage to Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

Ashraf Malik said Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary leader who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent that was ultimately materialised in the shape of Pakistan.

Chairman SCCI Committee on Farogh-e-Iqbaliyat Shehzada Ibne Iqbal Syed also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Sialkot Chamber Commerce Muslim Industry

Recent Stories

Moscow, Tehran Discussed JCPOA Amid Gulf Tensions ..

59 seconds ago

Rohi Sports Festival inaugurated at Dring Stadium

1 minute ago

IAEA Inspectors Will Check Enriched Uranium at Ira ..

1 minute ago

PTI's govt may go home, says Najam Sethi

10 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to utilize minerals: Haider K ..

1 minute ago

Iraq forces retake key bridges from protesters: AF ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.