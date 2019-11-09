Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) holds cake-cutting ceremony on Iqbal day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Saturday held a cake-cutting ceremony at the Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

SCCI President Muhammad Ashraf Malik, Senior Vice President (SVP) Khurram Azeem Khan and other SCCI officials jointly cut the cake and paid homage to Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

Ashraf Malik said Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary leader who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent that was ultimately materialised in the shape of Pakistan.

Chairman SCCI Committee on Farogh-e-Iqbaliyat Shehzada Ibne Iqbal Syed also spoke on the occasion.