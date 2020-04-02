Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to provide 40 isolation rooms, 10 ventilators

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with Sialkot Medical College and Imran Idrees Teaching Hospital would provide 40 isolation rooms,10 ventilators along with doctors and paramedical staff for corona virus patients in Sialkot city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with Sialkot Medical College and Imran Idrees Teaching Hospital would provide 40 isolation rooms,10 ventilators along with doctors and paramedical staff for corona virus patients in Sialkot city.

This was decided in a meeting held here late Wednesday evening.President SCCI Muhammad Ashraf Malik in chair,while Provincial Minister of Special education Punjab Chaudhry Mohammed Akhlaq, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir, and District Police Officer Captain (R) Mustan Feroze were also present.

Ashraf Malik said that the Chamber would provide 40 isolation rooms, 10 ventilators along with doctors and paramedical staff to support government as well as to enhance the capacity of the city in wake of corona virus covid-19 pandemic.

He appreciated the preventive measures being taken by the District Administration of Sialkot to prevent the city and district from the virus.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division acknowledged the role of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in preventing the spread of the Pandemic, with the lockdown and also announced Medical facility for the Quarantine center.