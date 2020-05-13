UrduPoint.com
Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Urges Business Community To Strictly Observe Lockdown SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:58 PM

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges business community to strictly observe lockdown SOPs

The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the business community here to ensure complete implementation of the standard operating procedures (SPOs) by the Punjab government for reopening of factories after ease in lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the business community here to ensure complete implementation of the standard operating procedures (SPOs) by the Punjab government for reopening of factories after ease in lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, SCCI President Muhammad Ashraf stressed the need for strictly implementing the SOPs for saving people from the dangerous disease.

He urged the business community to comply with the guidelines to ensure health safety of themselves, workers and their customers.

The SCCI president said that COVID-19 pandemic had changed the entire economic scenario of the world. He said that the export sector of Sialkot was fully cognizant of the gravity of the situation and had all capabilities to adapt with the standards, demanded by the international buyers. He said that other sectors of economy including traders, retailers and wholesalers should also follow all safety measures in their respective domains of business.

