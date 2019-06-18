UrduPoint.com
Sialkot citizen to get double-decker tourist bus service in August

The government of Punjab has finalized all arrangements for launching the first tourist double-decker service for Sialkot citizens in coming August to promote culture of Sialkot among local, national and foreign tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The government of Punjab has finalized all arrangements for launching the first tourist double-decker service for Sialkot citizens in coming August to promote culture of Sialkot among local, national and foreign tourists.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner talking to private news channel on Tuesday said, the citizens of Sialkot will travel in new tourist buses from the month of August which will be part of the 'People's Bus Service' initiative.

He said as per the initial plans, buses under the new project would run on forty routes in Sialkot, and soon the project would also be taken to the other cities in the province.

He said the buses would take the students belonging to different educational institutions on a recreation trip to the historical sites.

The bus is said to accommodate 68 passengers. Punjab tourism department hoped that this tourist service would receive good response from the public and buses will also be added to the other route as well.

Deputy Commissioner said that the tourist bus service 111 has been launched for the first time in Sialkot City to promote tourism and culture of Sialkot.

He said that people would be able enjoy the service by purchasing a ticket of Rs400, adding that a discount of Rs200 would be available for students.

The DC added that the tourist bus would complete a tour of 14 tourist points in Sialkot within three hours.

