Sialkot DC discusses anti-dengue measures

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan has said all departments should intensify their measures for dengue prevention.

Chairing the of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for Anti-Dengue meeting here on Thursday, he said that notices should be issued to violators of the Dengue Act, cases should be registered against them and their properties should be sealed if they fail to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) despite warnings.

The deputy commissioner ordered for issuing show-cause notices to 18 dengue focal persons of various government departments and android users, who did not participate in the training session of the anti-dengue application for the end-users, organized by the Punjab Health Department.

He said the android users, who were negligent in anti-dengue activities and doing bogus actions, Punjab Employees Efficiency Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act would be imposed on them. He also stressed ensuring attendance of the district officers and focal persons of all government departments at the anti-dengue committee meetings.

The DC said that dengue larvae had been found at 50 different hotspots in Sialkot district. He said that for preventing dengue spread again, environment would have to be kept clean and dry and departments must perform their responsibilities efficiently.