Sialkot DC, DPO Chair District Peace Committee Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Sialkot DC, DPO chair district peace committee meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal have said that foolproof security arrangements will be made to maintain law and order in the district during holy month of Muharram.

Chairing a meeting of District Peace and Interfaith Harmony Committee here on Monday, they urged scholars to play their role for promotion of peace, patience, tolerance, unity, agreement and brotherhood in society and cooperate with the administration to thwart nefarious designs of the enemy of peace.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Asad Raza Kazmi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Kashif Randhawa, assistant commissioners Ghulam Sarwar (Sialkot), Qamar Manjh (Pasrur), DSP Traffic Muhammad Qasim, Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Najamul Hassan Gillani, Ayub Opal and ulema of various schools of thought.

DPO Muhammad Hasan told the meeting peace was the top priority and the main responsibility of the police was to implement laws of the land.

The deputy commissioner directed the chief officers of the district council, municipal corporation/ committees to complete on time the work of repair and maintenance of streetlights and procession routes and cleaning of streets and roads at the earliest. He said suggestions and opinions would be welcomed for proper execution of administrative and security matters.

At the end of the meeting, prayers were offered for security and stability of the nation.

