Sialkot DC inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census 2024

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial inaugurated the 7th Agricultural Census 2024 in Sialkot.

The deputy commissioner said the purpose of the integrated digital census is to collect information on agricultural resources, land, crops, livestock, agricultural machinery and equipment, number of livestock, classification by age, gender and race, ownership and use of agricultural machinery and meeting food requirements.

The inaugural ceremony was held at Jamia High School Sialkot and was attended by Additional Director Livestock Dr.

Waseem Abbas, Principal Jamia School Ayub Sabir, CDC Shahid Virk, Master Trainer Batool Fatima and Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial said that agricultural statistics will prove to be decisive in future planning and achieving goals.

Deputy Commissioner later visited the school and reviewed the development works in the school and directed the CEO education to upgrade the auditorium of the comprehensive school under the supervision of the District Education Authority.