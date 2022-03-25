UrduPoint.com

Sialkot DC Visits Various Public Parks

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Sialkot DC visits various public parks

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi paid visit to various public parks in the city and offices of the union councils

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi paid visit to various public parks in the city and offices of the union councils.

According to a spokesperson, the DC inspected Abdul Hakim Ladies and Children Park, Shahab-ud-Din Park and Haider Park and inspected the cleanliness situation, washrooms and security matters.

He urged the officials of Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) and Metropolitan Corporation to ensure regular cleanliness in washrooms and the presence of a watchman at night in the parks.

The deputy commissioner listened to the complaint of a woman during his visit to Union Council Nikapura.

He ordered for an immediate inquiry against the UC secretary, saying that the government offices were for the service of people and delay in legal work of people would not be tolerated.

He instructed the UC staff to park their motorcycles outside the office and listen to complainants sympathetically.

After inaugurating the Neat and Clean campaign at Govt Comprehensive High school, the DC addressed the local officials, teachers and students of the education department.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Maududi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza, Chief Officer (CO) Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo, MO Infrastructure Asim Chaudhry, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sialkot Waste Management Company Khalid Goraya, CEO Education Mian Riaz, DO Secondary Education Ayub Qazi, Principal Arshad Mehmood and Superintendent PHA Shaukat Malik were also present on this occasion.

>