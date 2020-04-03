Sialkot Deputy Commissioner seeks ulema help to tackle corona crisis

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir has sought cooperation of ulema to tackle the coronavirus threat

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir has sought cooperation of ulema to tackle the coronavirus threat.

Addressing a meeting here on Friday, he urged Ulema to come forward and play their role in sensitiSing people about the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

He also urged people to stay at their homes and offer prayers for getting rid of the dangerous disease.

He said that the district administration was ensuring complete implementation of official lockdown.

ADC(G) Sialkot Mian Rafiq Ehsan, Sialkot DPO Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz and ulrma belonging to all schools of thought also attended the meeting.