Sialkot Development Projects Being Completed On Time: DC
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that as per the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ongoing development projects in Sialkot district are being completed on priority basis and quality and speed are being ensured in all ongoing projects as per the scope of work.
It is the Primary responsibility of the local authorities of the reconstruction agencies to review the progress of ongoing projects on a daily basis and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.
He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the District Development Committee.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial said that the PC1, tender process and SOPs of ongoing development projects are being strictly implemented with the aim of ensuring the sustainability of development projects so that the public can benefit from them for a long time.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held38 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices48 minutes ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan48 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal48 minutes ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties58 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus1 hour ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20251 hour ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight2 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package2 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik2 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP2 hours ago