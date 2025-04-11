Open Menu

Sialkot Development Projects Being Completed On Time: DC

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that as per the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ongoing development projects in Sialkot district are being completed on priority basis and quality and speed are being ensured in all ongoing projects as per the scope of work.

It is the Primary responsibility of the local authorities of the reconstruction agencies to review the progress of ongoing projects on a daily basis and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the District Development Committee.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial said that the PC1, tender process and SOPs of ongoing development projects are being strictly implemented with the aim of ensuring the sustainability of development projects so that the public can benefit from them for a long time.

