Sialkot dist to seek TEPA help for better road traffic management

The Sialkot district administration has announced seeking technical assistance from Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) for establishing standard traffic signals, zebra-crossings, removal of encroachments from roadsides, footpaths, establishment of tyre brusters, traffic area marking, red marking, area sign age and traffic sign-boards in the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sialkot district administration has announced seeking technical assistance from Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) for establishing standard traffic signals, zebra-crossings, removal of encroachments from roadsides, footpaths, establishment of tyre brusters, traffic area marking, red marking, area sign age and traffic sign-boards in the city.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir stated this while addressing an important meeting of the City Traffic Management Committee here on Friday.

He said 16 critical points had been identified in Sialkot city which would be taken care of specially.

The DC directed the officials of Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Sialkot Traffic Police to prepare feasibility report for the project. He also directed the district administration to ensure early removal of all illegally established bus stands in Sialkot city and General Bus Stand for ensuring smooth flow of traffic.