UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sialkot Dist To Seek TEPA Help For Better Road Traffic Management

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:20 PM

Sialkot dist to seek TEPA help for better road traffic management

The Sialkot district administration has announced seeking technical assistance from Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) for establishing standard traffic signals, zebra-crossings, removal of encroachments from roadsides, footpaths, establishment of tyre brusters, traffic area marking, red marking, area sign age and traffic sign-boards in the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sialkot district administration has announced seeking technical assistance from Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) for establishing standard traffic signals, zebra-crossings, removal of encroachments from roadsides, footpaths, establishment of tyre brusters, traffic area marking, red marking, area sign age and traffic sign-boards in the city.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir stated this while addressing an important meeting of the City Traffic Management Committee here on Friday.

He said 16 critical points had been identified in Sialkot city which would be taken care of specially.

The DC directed the officials of Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Sialkot Traffic Police to prepare feasibility report for the project. He also directed the district administration to ensure early removal of all illegally established bus stands in Sialkot city and General Bus Stand for ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Nasir Sialkot All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.