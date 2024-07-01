Sialkot District Development Projects Approved
Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 06:45 PM
A District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Convener/MNA Chaudhry Armughan Subhani
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Convener/MNA Chaudhry Armughan Subhani.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, Members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Faisal Ikram, Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Rana Arif Iqbal Harnah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, ADC Finance Muzaffar Mukhtar participated while Deputy Director (DD) Development Muhammad Asif gave a briefing.
The meeting was told that the Punjab government would provide funds of one billion rupees to each MNA and MPA constituency for development projects. For these schemes of all sectors including road sector, building sector, the members of assembly have submitted the recommendations of development projects.
The committee approved all the schemes given by the members while the assembly members will be authorized to determine the priority of the schemes.
The Coordination Committee directed that before the monsoon, the irrigation department and road department will ensure the cleaning of drains and encroachments would be removed.
In the meeting, it was directed that the general duty and temporary posting of teachers in the School education Department should be abolished and school councils would be activated within a week.
The committee gave approval for the construction of Sialkot Gymkhana, while the chief executive Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) was requested to appoint equal staff in the rural sub-divisions as well. Also, according to the instructions of the competent authority, Saidpur sub-division should be divided into two sub-divisions.
Recent Stories
FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon
Pakistan making efforts to benefit from UN’s carbon trading system: Romina
1400 police cops deployed to provide security to polio teams
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 team named
Rescue teams deployed at canals, rivers
Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages
Heavy rain lashes Lahore, another spell from Tuesday likely
Methane ignition sparks investigation, production suspension at Australian coal ..
Gaza hospital chief says tortured in Israel detention
DC visits THQ hospital, inspect facilities
Sulphuric acid unit at Rashakai to become operational soon
"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan making efforts to benefit from UN’s carbon trading system: Romina4 minutes ago
-
1400 police cops deployed to provide security to polio teams4 minutes ago
-
Rescue teams deployed at canals, rivers5 minutes ago
-
DC visits THQ hospital, inspect facilities5 minutes ago
-
NCSU, join hands with FJWU to tackle Climate Change5 minutes ago
-
Religious moot today4 minutes ago
-
Certificate distribution ceremony held4 minutes ago
-
Chairman Tehsil Council Nawagai summoned for violation of code of conduct in by-election4 minutes ago
-
APPAC delegation meets Minister Sikandar Hayat25 minutes ago
-
CM reviews arrangements for rainwater disposal35 minutes ago
-
DC orders to ensure no-parking zones from Muharram 1-1049 minutes ago