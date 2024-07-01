Open Menu

Sialkot District Development Projects Approved

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 06:45 PM

Sialkot district development projects approved

A District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Convener/MNA Chaudhry Armughan Subhani

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Convener/MNA Chaudhry Armughan Subhani.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, Members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Faisal Ikram, Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Rana Arif Iqbal Harnah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, ADC Finance Muzaffar Mukhtar participated while Deputy Director (DD) Development Muhammad Asif gave a briefing.

The meeting was told that the Punjab government would provide funds of one billion rupees to each MNA and MPA constituency for development projects. For these schemes of all sectors including road sector, building sector, the members of assembly have submitted the recommendations of development projects.

The committee approved all the schemes given by the members while the assembly members will be authorized to determine the priority of the schemes.

The Coordination Committee directed that before the monsoon, the irrigation department and road department will ensure the cleaning of drains and encroachments would be removed.

In the meeting, it was directed that the general duty and temporary posting of teachers in the School education Department should be abolished and school councils would be activated within a week.

The committee gave approval for the construction of Sialkot Gymkhana, while the chief executive Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) was requested to appoint equal staff in the rural sub-divisions as well. Also, according to the instructions of the competent authority, Saidpur sub-division should be divided into two sub-divisions.

Related Topics

Assembly Education Government Of Punjab Company Road Saidpur Gujranwala Sialkot All Billion GEPCO Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monso ..

FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan making efforts to benefit from UN’s car ..

Pakistan making efforts to benefit from UN’s carbon trading system: Romina

4 minutes ago
 1400 police cops deployed to provide security to p ..

1400 police cops deployed to provide security to polio teams

4 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 team named

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 team named

5 minutes ago
 Rescue teams deployed at canals, rivers

Rescue teams deployed at canals, rivers

5 minutes ago
 Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages

Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages

9 minutes ago
Heavy rain lashes Lahore, another spell from Tuesd ..

Heavy rain lashes Lahore, another spell from Tuesday likely

9 minutes ago
 Methane ignition sparks investigation, production ..

Methane ignition sparks investigation, production suspension at Australian coal ..

9 minutes ago
 Gaza hospital chief says tortured in Israel detent ..

Gaza hospital chief says tortured in Israel detention

5 minutes ago
 DC visits THQ hospital, inspect facilities

DC visits THQ hospital, inspect facilities

5 minutes ago
 Sulphuric acid unit at Rashakai to become operatio ..

Sulphuric acid unit at Rashakai to become operational soon

5 minutes ago
 "Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese main ..

"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan