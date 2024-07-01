Sialkot district development projects approved

A District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Convener/MNA Chaudhry Armughan Subhani

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Convener/MNA Chaudhry Armughan Subhani.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, Members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Faisal Ikram, Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Rana Arif Iqbal Harnah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, ADC Finance Muzaffar Mukhtar participated while Deputy Director (DD) Development Muhammad Asif gave a briefing.

The meeting was told that the Punjab government would provide funds of one billion rupees to each MNA and MPA constituency for development projects. For these schemes of all sectors including road sector, building sector, the members of assembly have submitted the recommendations of development projects.

The committee approved all the schemes given by the members while the assembly members will be authorized to determine the priority of the schemes.

The Coordination Committee directed that before the monsoon, the irrigation department and road department will ensure the cleaning of drains and encroachments would be removed.

In the meeting, it was directed that the general duty and temporary posting of teachers in the School education Department should be abolished and school councils would be activated within a week.

The committee gave approval for the construction of Sialkot Gymkhana, while the chief executive Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) was requested to appoint equal staff in the rural sub-divisions as well. Also, according to the instructions of the competent authority, Saidpur sub-division should be divided into two sub-divisions.