UrduPoint.com

Sialkot DPO Shuffles SHOs

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Sialkot DPO shuffles SHOs

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Syed Zeeshan Raza has shuffled station house officers (SHOs) in the district.

According to a police spokesperson, the DPO transferred Inspector Iqbal Khan as SHO Cantt Police Station and appointed him as SHO Sambrial Police Station, Inspector Muhammad Riaz Bajwa was transferred as SHO Sambarial and appointed SHO Cantt police station, Sub Inspector Altaf Hussain was transferred as In-charge CIA staff and appointed SHO Rangpura police station, Sub-Inspector Irfan Ashraf was transferred from Homicide City Circle and appointed as SHO Saddar police station Daska, Inspector Muhammad Taseer Riaz was transferred as Focal Person DSP Legal 2 and appointed as SHO City Pasrur Police Station, and Sub-Inspector Afzal Hussain was transferred from Cantt Police Station and appointed as In-charge CIA Staff.

Related Topics

Police Altaf Hussain Police Station CIA Circle Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial Saddar From

Recent Stories

What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

1 hour ago
 Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s ..

Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

2 hours ago
 Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum price ..

Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum prices.

2 hours ago
 Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, sev ..

Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, seven others injured

2 hours ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan states that starting a forest f ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan states that starting a forest fire should become a non-bailab ..

3 hours ago
 PTI govt fulfilled 32 out of 34 FATF requirements: ..

PTI govt fulfilled 32 out of 34 FATF requirements: Hammad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.