Sialkot DPO Shuffles SHOs
Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2022 | 05:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Syed Zeeshan Raza has shuffled station house officers (SHOs) in the district.
According to a police spokesperson, the DPO transferred Inspector Iqbal Khan as SHO Cantt Police Station and appointed him as SHO Sambrial Police Station, Inspector Muhammad Riaz Bajwa was transferred as SHO Sambarial and appointed SHO Cantt police station, Sub Inspector Altaf Hussain was transferred as In-charge CIA staff and appointed SHO Rangpura police station, Sub-Inspector Irfan Ashraf was transferred from Homicide City Circle and appointed as SHO Saddar police station Daska, Inspector Muhammad Taseer Riaz was transferred as Focal Person DSP Legal 2 and appointed as SHO City Pasrur Police Station, and Sub-Inspector Afzal Hussain was transferred from Cantt Police Station and appointed as In-charge CIA Staff.