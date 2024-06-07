Open Menu

Sialkot DPO Signs MoU With Lab

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 06:41 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chughtai Lab under which families of police martyrs, serving and retired employees will get discounts on lab tests and pharmacy.

DPO Muhammad Hasan said that medical and educational issues of police employees would be resolved on a priority basis.

