Sialkot DPO signs MoU with lab

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chughtai Lab under which families of police martyrs, serving and retired employees will get discounts on lab tests and pharmacy.

DPO Muhammad Hasan said that medical and educational issues of police employees would be resolved on a priority basis.