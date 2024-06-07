Sialkot DPO Signs MoU With Lab
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 06:41 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chughtai Lab under which families of police martyrs, serving and retired employees will get discounts on lab tests and pharmacy
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chughtai Lab under which families of police martyrs, serving and retired employees will get discounts on lab tests and pharmacy.
DPO Muhammad Hasan said that medical and educational issues of police employees would be resolved on a priority basis.
Recent Stories
DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap
Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' after D-Day
US hiring surges to 272,000 in May, unemployment up: govt
ASEAN countries committed to ensuring biosafety
Pakistan Post releases stamps featuring Kashmir markhor
Workers’ remittances record $3.2 bn inflow in May 24
PM visit to China marks pivotal moment in Pak-China relations: Mian Kashif Ashfa ..
Seminar on 'Drug adulterants, impurities and impact on human health'
Acting Kenyan High Commission seeks collaboration with UVAS
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha10 minutes ago
-
Two sisters die, father hurt in road mishap10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post releases stamps featuring Kashmir markhor14 minutes ago
-
AIOU's Academic Council approves new degree programmes35 minutes ago
-
15,66147 women of KP benefited from BISP from April to June 2024: DG35 minutes ago
-
Home Department proposes severe penalties for beggar mafia chiefs35 minutes ago
-
Rs.894.1m imposed on 8752 electricity thieves, 6755 arrested: FESCO spokesman35 minutes ago
-
CS for contingency plan to deal with heavy rains, floods35 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured due to lightening strike35 minutes ago
-
Pak-Turkiye relations should be further cemented in agriculture and education: Envoy36 minutes ago
-
Govt mulling over fast-track completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway critical route: Riaz Pirzada45 minutes ago
-
Commissioner spends busy day with students45 minutes ago