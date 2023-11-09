Open Menu

Sialkot Exporters Cuts Cake At Iqbal Manzil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Sialkot exporters cuts cake at Iqbal Manzil

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organized a cake-cutting ceremony at Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of the poet of the east, on the eve of the 146th birthday of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Chairman SCCI’s Committee on Farogh-e-Iqbaliyat Shehzada Ibne Iqbal Syed, Chairman SCCI Departmental Committee on Risk Management Muhammad Shehbaz Saim, former President SCCI Mian Naeem Javed and former Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Khawar Anwar Khawaja jointly cut the birthday cake of Dr. Allama Iqbal, while PRO SCCI Tajjamal Hussain, Chacha cricket Soofi Abdul Jalil, Execuitive Director Community Development Abdul Shakoor Mirza, senior journalists,students and teachers attended the ceremony.

Chairman SCCI’s Committee on Farogh-e-Iqbaliyat Shehzada Ibne Iqbal Syed paid homage to the great poet, philosopher.

Addressing to participants, SCCI Departmental Committee on Risk Management Muhammad Shehbaz Saim said that teachings of Allama Iqbal were like a beacon to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in the society.

Former President SCCI Mian Naeem Javed said that the Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary figure who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent that was ultimately materialized in the shape of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

"We need to understand Iqbal teachings then we can understand the true spirit of Iqbal for islam",he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Allama Muhammad Iqbal Sialkot Chamber Commerce Muslim Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Kha ..

Iqbal is ideological compass, lodestar: Masood Khan

21 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand win toss, opt to field first against Sri ..

24 minutes ago
 Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal ..

Nation observes birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal today

33 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bil ..

Caretaker PM, Azerbaijan’s President discuss bilateral ties

38 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 41 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

14 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

14 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

14 hours ago
 Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

15 hours ago
 Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan