Sialkot Garrison Hosts Students For A Day Of Learning
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Students from various educational institutions spent a day with the Pakistan Army at Sialkot Garrison, where they received a comprehensive briefing on the army's services to the nation.
According to ptv, the young minds also got hands-on experience with ammunition used during the war, including observing tanks equipped with modern weapons passing through the artificial bridge.
Additionally, they observed combat efficiency test training, which they thoroughly enjoyed. The students expressed complete confidence in the Pakistan Army's capabilities to respond effectively to any threat on all fronts.
The initiative was aimed at educating and inspire the future leaders about the army's role and capabilities.
