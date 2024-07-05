Sialkot, Gujrat DCs Visit Marala Headworks, Review Flood Control Measures
Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Deputy commissioners of Sialkot and Gujarat district visited Marala Headworks on Friday and reviewed preparations to deal with any emergency situation arising from the possible flood in Chenab river.
While briefing Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain and Deputy Commissioner Gujarat Safdar Hussain Virk about the flood control plan, the local officials of the Irrigation Department said that Jammu Tawi and Manawar Tawi join Chenab River one kilometer upstream of Marala headworks.
They said that the River Chenab enters the border of Pakistan from Akhnoor in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Marala Headworks is located at a distance of 53km from Salal Dam.
The Marala headworks has a water flow capacity of 11 lakh cusecs and the highest water flow passed on 6th September 2014 which was 8,61,463 cusecs. The distance from Marala Headworks to Head Khanki is 56km, they added. In view of possible floods in Chenab River, a flood control room has been set up at Marala headworks with the number 0523502102.
Continuous monitoring of water flow and safety embankments at Marala Headworks is being done.
He further informed that the villages of Jhumian Dalalan, Patwal, Beli, Salehpur and Kalyal of Chapar region are affected by the inflow of 4 lakh cusecs of water in Marala headworks, while up to 6 lakh cusecs of flood water affects the villages of Bajwat, Khanu Bao, Gangyal, Papan, Gangwal, Sadarpur, Suroch, Dera Raan, Bahadurpura, Rang, Chani Gondal are affected.
An exercise has been conducted in Chaprar under the supervision of District Administration Sialkot to move the population to safe places in case of possible floods.
Residents of areas likely to be affected by floods will be issued an alert before a reasonable time to inform them in case of floods. While the people of the area have been urged to move the livestock from inside the embankment of the river to outside the embankment.
Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain and Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk also inspected the Marala headworks and also inspected the breeching section. Assistant Commissioner Gujarat Bilal Zubair was also present on this occasion.
