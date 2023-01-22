UrduPoint.com

Sialkot Gymkhana Adhoc Committee Meets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2023 | 01:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The third meeting of Sialkot Gymkhana Adhoc Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi at DC Office here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maudoodi, Deputy Director (DD) Development Yasir Raja, Additional Director (AD) Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz and Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shahzad.

In the meeting, applications received for obtaining the services of architect were reviewedand top three companies would be called for financial bids.

Membership and other matters were also discussed in the meeting.

