Sialkot International Airport completes 17 years

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Nadeem Anwar Qureshi performed the cake-cutting ceremony here on Friday on completion of 17 years of establishment of the airport.

SIAL Chief Executive Officer Maj-Gen (retd) Muhammad Abid Nazir, Chairman Nadeem Anwar Qureshi, Vice Chairman Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza, President Pakistan Tax Bar Association Aftab Hussain Nagra, a large number of SIAL directors and leading people from travel trade attended the ceremony.