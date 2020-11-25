Sialkot International Airport Limited opened for all flights

Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) is fully functional and opened for all types of flights.

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) is fully functional and opened for all types of flights.

SIAL Public Relations Manager Abdul Shakoor Mirza stated this while talking to APP.

He said there is no truth in the news that the runway of Sialkot International Airport will be closed till November 30.

He said few runway lights that were temporary closed were repaired now.

Abdul Shakoor Mirza said that SIAL management was responsible for the safe arrival and departure of all flights and can't even think to take any kind of risk in this regard.

He said that the passenger safety was our first priority.

