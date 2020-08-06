'Sialkot International Airport Limited playing vital role in national economy'

Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Mian Naeem Javed has said that the Sialkot international airport had been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 )

He said this while talking to a delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami Sialkot led by Dr Shakeel Thakur here on Thursday.

Chairman SIAL Mian Naeem Javed said that the management was also making hectic efforts to provide the international aviation facilities to the domestic and international passengers at the airport.

Dr Shakeel Thakur hailed the sincere efforts of SIAL and assured full cooperation for the development of the airport.