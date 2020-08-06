UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Sialkot International Airport Limited Playing Vital Role In National Economy'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:50 PM

'Sialkot International Airport Limited playing vital role in national economy'

Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Mian Naeem Javed has said that the Sialkot international airport had been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Mian Naeem Javed has said that the Sialkot international airport had been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami Sialkot led by Dr Shakeel Thakur here on Thursday.

Chairman SIAL Mian Naeem Javed said that the management was also making hectic efforts to provide the international aviation facilities to the domestic and international passengers at the airport.

Dr Shakeel Thakur hailed the sincere efforts of SIAL and assured full cooperation for the development of the airport.

Related Topics

Sialkot Shakeel Airport

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

1 hour ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

2 hours ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

2 hours ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

3 hours ago

Sindh Governor condoles demise of senior journalis ..

15 seconds ago

360 Levies staff being trained, second phase of in ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.