Sialkot international airport opened for all types of flights

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Sialkot International Airport has been opened for all types of flights after the construction and repair of runway on Friday.

According to Sialkot airport's Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza, all airlines arriving at Sialkot International Airport have started scheduling their flights.

People of the area are overjoyed with the commencement of air operation at Sialkot Airport.

It may be recalled that due to coronavirus pandemic, all flight operations was stopped on March 26, so the SIAL management decided to start the repair work on the runway of airport, but due to lockdown across the country, the work was also severely affected, but Chairman SIAL Mr Nadeem Anwar Qureshi, Vice Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen and Chief Executive Officer Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Abid Nazir used all resources to complete the repair work of runway.

He said that efforts of Convener Construction Committee Zulfiqar Ahsan Bhatti in this regard were commendable, while Resident Engineer Nespak Saud Barakzai, Airport Manager Nisar Ahmed, Project Manager SIAL Engineer Hassan Nawaz's team and SVO Col (R) Ghiasuddin also deserve congratulations.

He said the cooperation of Chief Security Officer Airports Security Force Additional Director Tariq Mahmood Butt and subordinate officers and personnel had been exemplary, In this regard.