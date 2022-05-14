Sialkot Jalsa: Police launch crackdown on PTI workers to get the venue vacated

(@Abdulla99267510)

Usman Dar and many other PTI activists have been arrested by the police in a bid to bar them from holding jalsa at private property owned by local christian community.

SIALKOT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2022) Police on Saturday got the rally venue vacated in Sialkot in the wee hours of Saturday by launching crackdown on PTI workers.

The PTI has to hold a public meeting at the CTI ground, a property of the Christian community, without their consent.

Just a day before, the local Sialot administration

had rejected the PTI’s request for holding a rally at the CTI ground after the Christian community objected to the PTI’s scheduled meeting at their property.

The latest reports say that PTI leader Usman Dar accompanied by a number of PTI workers arrived at the ground earlier today and started preparations for a rally, upon which police launched a crackdown and arrested Usman Dar and many other party workers.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said, "We have barred the PTI from holding a public gathering at the CTI ground on the request of the Christian community,”.

He said permission of the owner was required for holding a public meeting at a private place.

The police got the CTI ground vacated by taking action on the request of the minority community. The community said that ground was reserved for religious rites.

The local administration was of the view that the

Christian community was protesting against PTI’s call for holding a rally at their property.

As the police took action the PTI workers showed resistance. On it, the police baton-charged and used tear gas to disperse PTI workers.

PTI leader Usman Dar said that a peaceful rally was their right, pointing out that former prime minister Imran Khan would visit Sialkot today.

The DPO said that the Christian community had earlier approached the Lahore High Court and police took action on court orders to stop the PTI from holding rally.

The DPO, however, said: "We are ready to give PTI an alternate place for public gathering."

The DPO also rejected the reports of arrest, saying that no one was taken into custody. He said they were just removed chairs and other stuff kept over here.

PTI leader and former Federal minister for planning Asad Umar took to Twitter and said that the ‘imported government’, frightened by the historic public gatherings of Imran Khan, tortured and arrested Usman Dar and others in the city.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Asad said “The nation is not afraid. Get ready Sialkot! Imran Khan is coming this evening.”

He said the entire Pakistan would see that Sialkot was with the captain and PTI.