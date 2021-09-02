UrduPoint.com

Sialkot- Kharian Motorway To Reduce Travel Time, Create Thousands Of Job Opportunities: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:24 PM

Sialkot- Kharian Motorway to reduce travel time, create thousands of job opportunities: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said completion of Sialkot-Kharian Motorway would reduce time between the two cities and create thousands of employment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said completion of Sialkot-Kharian Motorway would reduce time between the two cities and create thousands of employment opportunities.

The 69 km motorway, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Imran Khan, would cost Rs 27.32 billion and it would reduce the traveling between the two stations for an hour, he said in a series of tweet.

The minister said the road would have five interchanges, five flyovers, 21 km of service roads and which would create thousands of job opportunities.

He said Communications Minister Murad Saeed while presenting the comparison of three years performance of the incumbent government with the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz regime stated that PML-N constructed 645 km roads during (2013-16) whereas, PTI constructed 1753 km road during (2018-2021).

In the first three years of PML-N rule prepared 858 km of road projects PTI prepared 6118 km of projects during same time period.

Work on 12 projects had been started while 19 projects would start in the current financial year.

PTI earned, he said, revenue of Rs 161.264 billion in three years whereas in comparison, the PML-N collected Rs 73.54 billion during the same period in their era.

PTI has collected a record 119.27 percent additional revenue in three years, he said.

In three years of PTI rule, land worth more than Rs five billion was retrieved but no land recovery was done during the PML-N's first three years.

During PTI rule more than Rs 16 billion were recovered in accountability and audit process during this time span, whereas no recoveries were done during the PML-N era.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Road Job Same Muslim Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Industrialization, tourism promotion vital for wea ..

Industrialization, tourism promotion vital for wealth creation, debt retirement: ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Shows 94.8% Efficacy Ag ..

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Shows 94.8% Efficacy Against Coronavirus in San Marin ..

4 minutes ago
 Turkey's economy up 21.7 pct in Q2

Turkey's economy up 21.7 pct in Q2

6 minutes ago
 Youth commits suicide in sargodha

Youth commits suicide in sargodha

6 minutes ago
 264 new development schemes being launched in Rwp

264 new development schemes being launched in Rwp

8 minutes ago
 Taekwondo kicks its way into Paralympics

Taekwondo kicks its way into Paralympics

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.