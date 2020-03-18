UrduPoint.com
Sialkot-Lahore Motorway Formally Opened For Public

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:01 PM

Sialkot-Lahore Motorway formally opened for public

The newly-constructed Sialkot-Lahore Motorway was opened for the general public, here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) : The newly-constructed Sialkot-Lahore Motorway was opened for the general public, here on Wednesday.

No formal ceremony was held keeping in view coronavirus situation in the country.

Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq Bajwa, senior officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) visited the Siakot-Lahore Motorway near Daska.

People have welcomed the opening of the motorway.

