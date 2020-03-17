Sialkot-Lahore Motorway project ready to open

The mega project of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway has been completed at a cost of Rs 43.85 billion which is ready to open for vehicular traffic

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The mega project of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway has been completed at a cost of Rs 43.85 billion which is ready to open for vehicular traffic.

The 91 km four-lane Sialkot-Lahore Motorway will reduce the travelling time between Sialkot to Lahore only to 41 minutes. The motorways has seven interchanges at Kala Shah Kaku, Muridkey, Narowal, Gujranwala, Pasrur, Daska and Sambrial.

Today, National Highway Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) officials reviewed the arrangements for the inauguration of the project by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The NHA and FWO officials said that Sialkot-Lahore Motorway was North-South Motorway in Pakistan, which would connect Sialkot to Lahore via Eastern parts of Punjab.

Sialkot-Lahore Motorway have nine interchanges, eight flyovers, 20 bridges, 18 underpasses, 12 subways.

Three industrial zones and two universities would also be established along the motorways.

The Sialkot-Lahore motorway will link M2 and N5 through Lahore link road near Kala Shah Kaku. The route will run parallel to GT road, passing East of Kamoki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sambrial and will end at Sialkot, the officials added.