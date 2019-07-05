UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sialkot-Lahore Motorway To Be Completed In Current Year: DC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 08:06 PM

Sialkot-Lahore Motorway to be completed in current year: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider on Friday said that the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway project would be completed till the end of 2019

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider on Friday said that the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway project would be completed till the end of 2019.

He said that Rs 43.85 billion would be spent on the project of 91.2Km long motorway which will reduce travelling time between Sialkot to Lahore.

He added that it would be a four-lane motorway with seven inter-changes at Kala Shah Kaku, Muridkey, Narowal, Gujranwala, Pasrur, Daska and Sambrial.

Earlier, a meeting of officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) was held at the DC's Office here to review construction of the project while DC Dr Syed Bilal Haider presided over the meeting.

The NHA and FWO officials told the meeting that construction work on Sialkot-Lahore Motorway's four different sections, namely Kala Shah Kaku to Muridkey Sction (21Km), Muridkey to Narowal Section (25Km), Narowal to Pasrur Section (20Km) and Pasrur to Sambrial Section (20Km) was briskly under way.

Related Topics

Lahore Motorway Gujranwala Sialkot Narowal Daska Pasrur Sambrial NHA 2019 FWO Billion

Recent Stories

Planning ministry clarifies media report on CPEC

24 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority organises two-day PPR ..

26 seconds ago

Commissioner stresses to consider BOS statistics f ..

27 seconds ago

CDA accelerates clearing of debris from Kashmir hi ..

31 seconds ago

Court turns down NAB plea for extension in physica ..

13 minutes ago

Fighting in DR Congo Intensifies Threat of Ebola S ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.