UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sialkot-Lahore Motorway To Be Inaugurated On March 31

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:00 PM

Sialkot-Lahore Motorway to be inaugurated on March 31

SIALKOT, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Sialkot-Lahore Motorway project has entered its final stages, which will be inaugurated on March 31.

An official at the deputy commissioner office Wednesday told APP that the new road would connect Sialkot to Lahore via eastern parts of the Punjab and it would reduce the travel time between Sialkot and Lahore to just 41 minutes.

He said that the motorway would have four lanes, nine interchanges, eight flyovers, 20 bridges and 18 underpasses.

He said three industrial zones and two universities would also be established along with the project. He said that it would be linked with M2 and N5 through Lahore link road near Kala Shah Kaku.

He said the route would run parallel to GT Road, passing east of Kamoki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sambrial and will end at Sialkot.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Motorway Road Gujranwala Sialkot Daska Sambrial March

Recent Stories

NATO withdraws forces from Iraq amid US-Iran tensi ..

13 minutes ago

Creek Customs and DeiraWharfage Centers dealt with ..

16 minutes ago

‘Seven Lines’ announced as UAE Nation Brand

34 minutes ago

US announces to withdraw its forces from Kuwait

42 minutes ago

Senate approves three bills for extension in tenur ..

45 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi hotels host highest ever guest numbers

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.