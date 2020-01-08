Sialkot-Lahore Motorway to be inaugurated on March 31

SIALKOT, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) ::The Sialkot-Lahore Motorway project has entered its final stages, which will be inaugurated on March 31.

An official at the deputy commissioner office Wednesday told APP that the new road would connect Sialkot to Lahore via eastern parts of the Punjab and it would reduce the travel time between Sialkot and Lahore to just 41 minutes.

He said that the motorway would have four lanes, nine interchanges, eight flyovers, 20 bridges and 18 underpasses.

He said three industrial zones and two universities would also be established along with the project. He said that it would be linked with M2 and N5 through Lahore link road near Kala Shah Kaku.

He said the route would run parallel to GT Road, passing east of Kamoki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sambrial and will end at Sialkot.