Sialkot-Lahore Motorway to be opened on March 30

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :A 91.47-km long Sialkot-Lahore Motorway will be opened for users on March 30, an official told APP on Tuesday.

He said that the project would be completed at a cost of Rs 44 billion. The new road would reduce the travel time between Sialkot and Lahore to just 41 minutes.

He said that the Motorway would have four-lanes, nine interchanges, eight flyovers, 20 bridges and 18 underpasses.

He said that three industrial zones and two universities would also be established along with the road. He said that it would be linked with M2 and N5 through Lahore link road near Kala Shah Kaku.

He said that the route would run parallel to GT Road, passing east of Kamoke, Gujranwala, Daska, Sambrial and will end at Sialkot.