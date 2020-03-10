UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sialkot-Lahore Motorway To Be Opened On March 30

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:36 PM

Sialkot-Lahore Motorway to be opened on March 30

A 91.47-km long Sialkot-Lahore Motorway will be opened for users on March 30, an official told APP on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :A 91.47-km long Sialkot-Lahore Motorway will be opened for users on March 30, an official told APP on Tuesday.

He said that the project would be completed at a cost of Rs 44 billion. The new road would reduce the travel time between Sialkot and Lahore to just 41 minutes.

He said that the Motorway would have four-lanes, nine interchanges, eight flyovers, 20 bridges and 18 underpasses.

He said that three industrial zones and two universities would also be established along with the road. He said that it would be linked with M2 and N5 through Lahore link road near Kala Shah Kaku.

He said that the route would run parallel to GT Road, passing east of Kamoke, Gujranwala, Daska, Sambrial and will end at Sialkot.

Related Topics

Lahore Motorway Road Gujranwala Sialkot Daska Sambrial Kamoke March (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Rejuvenation of rivers contributed to reducing une ..

38 minutes ago

Trump not to attend Russia's V-day celebrations in ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Food Authority seals three outlets, imposes ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Mongolia Suspend Cross-Border Railway Trav ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

1 minute ago

9 gamblers arrested in police raid in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.